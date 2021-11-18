Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,840.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,646.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

