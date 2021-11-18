Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.66. The company has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

