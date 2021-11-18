Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 8,813 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.