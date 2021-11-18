Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $239.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

