Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,882,000 after buying an additional 435,699 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.