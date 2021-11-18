Boltwood Capital Management Sells 795 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of MAS opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

