Bonness Enterprises Inc. Purchases 33,245 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 27.9% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc. owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $54,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

