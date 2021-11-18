Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of BSDGY stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Bosideng International has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.
Bosideng International Company Profile
