Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

NYSE BRC traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 3,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Brady has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Get Brady alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.