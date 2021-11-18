Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Boosted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for 5.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 259,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 338,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 6,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.