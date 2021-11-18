BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.