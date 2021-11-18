BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.32.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
