Bridge Mutual (BMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.20 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $32.20 million and $1.04 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

