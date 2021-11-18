Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $129.65

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.65 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.45.
BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.
The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13.
In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
