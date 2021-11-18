Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $129.65

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.65 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.45.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

