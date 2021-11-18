BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,980. BrightView has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

