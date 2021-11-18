Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

