Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 12299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Specifically, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

