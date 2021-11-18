Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

