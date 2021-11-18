Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

