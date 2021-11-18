Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 32,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

