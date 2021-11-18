Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.39 Million

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $81.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $291.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -85.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

