Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of $5.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52,100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,314. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.33%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.