Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EQ opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Equillium has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

