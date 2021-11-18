Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $526.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.80 million to $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.02. 821,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.