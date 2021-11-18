Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

