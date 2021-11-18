Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 32,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

