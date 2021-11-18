Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post $12.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.68 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 145,181 shares of company stock worth $436,279 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

MCHX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.77. 104,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,174. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

