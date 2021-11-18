Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

