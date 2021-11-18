Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,936.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($38.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,524 ($32.98) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,513.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,580.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $90,658,275.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

