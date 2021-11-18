Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Target Price at C$31.50

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.63. 78,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,205. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.50.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.84%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.