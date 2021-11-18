Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $185.86

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 274.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 344.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 115.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $162.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

