Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 17,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,765. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

