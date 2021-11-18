Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

MMX stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

