Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saul Centers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $231,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.