Brokers Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$20.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.51. The company has a market cap of C$882.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$22.35.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

