Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lifted by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

