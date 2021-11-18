BTIG Research Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $133.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $124.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock valued at $79,417,474.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 16.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roblox by 156.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

