Buckle (BKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

