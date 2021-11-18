Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,760,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

