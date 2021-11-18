Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) PT Lowered to C$3.80

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE BU opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$196.37 million and a PE ratio of -78.70. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.