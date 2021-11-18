Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.