Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $308.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

