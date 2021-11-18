C John Wilder Acquires 7,070 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

