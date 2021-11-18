Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 936,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.