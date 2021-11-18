California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 237.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 317,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

