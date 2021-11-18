California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:OXM opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

