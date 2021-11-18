California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,895 shares of company stock worth $249,481. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 413.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

