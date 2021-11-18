California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,727,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

