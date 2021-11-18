California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.01.

TBK stock opened at $131.87 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.