California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,632 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.