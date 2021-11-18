California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,806 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZB opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

